Political families of Europe

Europe nears a crucial turning point at the 2024 European Parliament, with a topsy-turvy political landscape that is challenging the traditional consensus of mainstream, centre-left and centre-right parties.

While the elections are also taking place in the context of an anticipated swing towards the far-right in many European countries, overshadowed by war in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the possible re-election of Donald Trump as US President in November, long-term trends have shown concerning variability in voter turnout, particularly in certain EU countries like Slovakia (22% in 2019 EU elections).

The latest Eurobarometer shows that the Maltese (68%) show greater interest than the EU average (60%), and are 72% more likely to vote (EU: 71%). The Maltese also staunchly believe they want the EP to have a major role in their lives (71%), promoting peace as its main priority (43%), and remain absolute believers that EU membership has been beneficial 20 years on from accession (91%).

Malta can still guarantee itself a strong voter turnout despite its long-drawn fatigue with domestic politics: voters this year will be casting their choice under the shadow of the criminal charges filed against former Labour prime minister Joseph Muscat, a factor which in Maltese politics can galvanise grassroots voters into ensuring a strong turnout for Labour. This factor alone could make the difference of just a few hundred votes that will determine whether Malta’s six MEPs are split equally between Labour and the PN, or whether the PL keeps it majority of seats.

THE POLITICAL FAMILIES

European People’s Party (EPP)

Partit Nazzjonalista

The PN’s European family, the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), has dominated EU politics and also held most of the top jobs in the EU institutions for the last two decades.

A big-tent political family that carries pro-EU conservatives, economic liberals, as well as Christian-Democrats, its dominance is sourced from the staying power of their home parties in national politics in Germany, France and Italy.

It will still be the pivotal force in the European Parliament with about 25% of the seats, but back in France and Italy their once-dominant parties have been decimated by the rise of the far-right and hard conservatives. The EPP’s main gains this time are likely to come in Spain.

By winning the EP elections, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is likely to get a second term as EC President.

The EPP is prioritising defence and security for the next five years, and wants dedicated Commissioner for defence for the first time.

Party of European Socialists (Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats – S&D)

Partit Laburista

Labour’s political family has remained rooted in the principles of social democracy and progressivism, and the belief that the government has a responsibility to ensure social welfare and equality.

Its manifesto retains the hallmarks of the socialist mainstream: solidarity, inclusivity, and environmental sustainability, the reduction of inequality, safeguarding the social safety net and promoting workers’ rights. Its belief in a Social Europe is coupled with a vision of a Europe that prioritises the well-being of its citizens and addresses the challenges of the modern world through cooperation and collaboration.

Thanks to its position as the EP’s second-largest party, the S&D has been able to hold the balance on matters of socio-economic redistribution and climate laws, often bolstering the alliance of Greens and Left on main EU laws concerning social justice, climate action, and the rights of workers.

Its main parties include heavyweights such as Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), France’s Socialist Party (PS), Spain’s Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), and Italy’s Democratic Party (PD), with prominent leaders such as Spain’s Pedro Sánchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and the controversial Portuguese Prime Minister-in-resignation, Antonio Costa, who maintains his role until upcoming elections in March.

Luxembourgish Commissioner Nicolas Schmit is their spitzenkandidat, a choice that seemed off-centre given the choice to have former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin as a potential centre-left leader.

European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR)

In Malta, the ECR could be the political home for Christian-conservatives Abba, although there is no formal affiliation.

The ECR previously was home to the British Tories, and to this day houses a spectrum of conservatism that includes Italian far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia.

Other players include Poland’s Law and Justice, until last year holding power, Spain’s Vox, and the Sweden Democrats. Adding more anti-immigration flavour to the ECR’s conservative and eurosceptic agenda is the inclusion of Eric Zemmour’s far-right. anti-Islam Reconquête! Party of France, as well as the upcoming migration from the EPP of Hungarian PM Victor Orban’s Fidesz party, and the pro-Russian AUR party from Romania.

This melange of parties puts the Russia question at the heart of potential disagreements between Eastward-looking parties and the Atlantic drift.

The ECR’s manifesto focuses on restoring national sovereignty, safeguarding borders, and reasserting control over national laws, prioritising the belief that nations should be empowered to make their own decisions without undue interference from supranational bodies.

Identity and Democracy (ID)

The far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) Group collects Europe’s nationalist parties and in recent years has gained a significant upsurge even within the EP with its brand of scepticism towards the EU’s current integrationist policies. Their manifesto is all about strict immigration controls, the protection of national borders, and the preservation of cultural heritage. Typically this would be the natural home to a far-right party like Malta’s Imperium Europa, but ID has also refused neo-Nazi parties like Greece’s Golden Dawn.

ID’s leadership includes influential figures from across the right-wing spectrum such as spitzenkandidat Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally, Matteo Salvini of Italy’s Lega, and Geert Wilders of the Netherlands’ Party for Freedom.

Renew Europe (Renew)

The centrist Renew Europe (RE) group in the European Parliament is a coalition of liberal, pro-European parties advocating for a progressive agenda, which is now in the main led by French MEPs from Emanuel Macron’s La République En Marche! party.

Grounded in liberalism and pro-Europeanism, championing a vision of a united and progressive Europe, the group has often swung major votes to left or right depending on where legislation fits on its agenda of economic growth, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, and digital innovation.

Their manifesto’s main proposals include EU reform and greater transparency and accountability, investments in green technologies and social policies that promote equality, gender balance, and, advocating for a more inclusive and cohesive European society.

Apart from influential figures such as spitzenkandidat Sandro Gozi, other prominent leaders include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The European Greens (Greens-EFA)

ADPD

Since inception, Alternattiva Demokratika – Malta’s Green Party – has enjoyed close relations to their European political family, whose secretary-general at one time was former AD candidate Arnold Cassola, today an independent politician.

As Europe’s main formation of green, environmentalist, and progressive parties, they remain a vital force in the European Parliament whose votes champion environmentalism, social justice, human rights, policies that address the climate crisis and which promote renewable energy.

Inside the EP they have been steadfast in voting for policies that hasten the Green Deal and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, with ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, investments in green technologies, and biodiversity conservation, often putting them at odds with the EPP’s bid to rationalise these ambitions.

The Greens are led by influential figures such as German MEP Ska Keller, who has been a vocal advocate for climate action and social justice within the European Parliament. Other prominent leaders include Austrian MEP Werner Kogler, known for his work on environmental and social issues, and Dutch MEP Bas Eickhout, who focuses on sustainable development and green innovation.

Their spitzenkandidat is Terry Reintke, 36, the co-President of the Greens, who hailing from the industrial region of the Ruhr area, has learnt that the green transition of industry must go hand in hand with social justice.

The group also includes notable EU officials, such as European Green Deal Commissioner Frans Timmermans, who has been instrumental in driving the EU’s climate agenda. Another key figure is Swedish MEP Alice Bah Kuhnke, who advocates for human rights and social inclusion within the legislative body.

The Left

The Left group in the European Parliament is a coalition of left-wing, progressive, and socialist parties advocating for radical social and economic reform, the redistribution of wealth, the protection of workers’ rights, and the provision of universal social services.

The Left is critical of neoliberal economic policies and seeks to create a more equitable and inclusive society.

In terms of governance, the Left calls for greater democratic participation and accountability in EU institutions. They seek to empower citizens and promote policies that reflect the needs and interests of ordinary people, rather than corporate elites.

Influential figures include spitzenkandidat Walter Baier, German MEP Martin Schirdewan, Spanish MEP Manon Aubry, and Greek MEP Dimitrios Papadimoulis.

The group also includes notable EU officials, such as Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, who has been instrumental in promoting progressive economic policies within the EU.