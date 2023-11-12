[WATCH] Bernard Grech: ‘PN government will retain subsidies... Metsola an asset not a threat’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech rubbishes claims a Nationalist government will not retain subsidies on fuel and energy as I sit down with him for this interview.

He insists the party will not only retain the subsidies but has a plan to increase the country’s electricity generation, while improving the distribution network.

We meet a couple of days after Grech delivered his reaction to the budget presented by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana. During his two-hour speech, the Nationalist Party leader made frequent reference to how the country’s debt has doubled under the Labour administration.

Criticism of the country’s debt at a time when public finances were used to prop up the economy with a generous wage subsidy during the pandemic, and now subsidies to keep fuel and energy prices stable, raises the obvious question as to whether a future PN government will withdraw the support.

But Grech insists that despite the higher debt incurred, government has nothing to show for it. He says Robert Abela’s solution to problems facing the country is to continue to borrow more money.

“Debt is not rising because of the subsidies; we agree with the subsidies, but government is not subsiding people’s needs. Government is subsidising corruption, waste, lack of hard work, lack of planning,” Grech insists.

On the country’s soaring population, the Nationalist leader says the solution lies in shifting the economic model to one which is more sustainable.

“We are saying that the economy can grow at the same rate or even better, without growing the population, without destroying the environment, without continuing to worsen people’s quality of life,” he says. “We will reverse the damage and go for an economic model which improves everyone’s lives.”

He says the economic pillars proposed by the PN will not be based on numbers, and the high wages and good conditions will attract skilled members of the Maltese workforce.

Despite the disgruntlement at government over the string of scandals which have characterised the summer, survey trends have shown that people prefer to say they will not vote, rather than make the switch to the PN.

But Grech prefers to look at the bright side and says trends have shown the gap between the two parties has narrowed.

“I don’t see scandals as an opportunity to gain mileage for the PN, but one can see the big shift in trends from the 36,000 we had during the last election,” he insists.

As the European Parliament elections draw near, Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament and Nationalist MEP, is increasingly making appearances in Malta.

For some time now, the rumour mill has been in full flow as to whether she will be replacing Grech at the helm of the party.

But for Grech, Metsola is an asset not a threat, saying he has no doubt she supports his leadership.

“So much so that I invited her to address the Independence Day mass meeting,” he says.

The following are excerpts from the interview.

Will Bernard Grech as prime minister halt the importation of foreign workers?

I don’t blame the foreign workers, they are being invited to Malta, they are being asked to come to the country, they are being invited by the PM’s policies, and so they are not to blame. They are being abused and we have modern slavery.

We are saying that the economy can grow at the same rate or even better, without growing the population, without destroying the environment, without continuing to worsen people’s quality of life. We will reverse the problem and go for an economic model which improves everyone’s lives.

Should government have resigned en masse following the Court of Appeal’s decision on the hospitals privatisation deal?

You had widespread abuse. Government lost the authority to govern. They have no right to continue governing because they are not seeking the country’s interests, and they continue to do so, because government continues to defend Vitals and Steward by saying the €400 million were given for services. They continue to defend their interests. They should answer for their actions. It is clear that they should resign, they betrayed their country.

A trend across all surveys is the lack of trust in you as a leader. In Malta a leader’s success traditionally translates into success for the party. How do you plan to reverse this trend?

My trust rating is getting better and better. Can it be better? Without a doubt, but I am not focused on myself, I am focused on the party and the country, and I will continue to work in their interest.

During last year’s General Council you said the PN has a debt of €32 million and did not exclude any radical moves to address the issue. What is the PN’s debt situation today?

What I had promised I am carrying out. We have ongoing projects aimed at addressing the party’s financial situation. I will also be in a position to issue updates on the party’s finances in the future.

Do you have a time frame?

Not now, as it depends on certain technical factors.

Roberta Metsola presents a conundrum for you personally. She is the PN’s star MEP candidate, but she is also touted to take your post as party leader. Does this bother you?

We need to appreciate that we are a unified team, and don’t compete against each other… Metsola is not only European Parliament President, but an asset not only for the PN but also for the country, and we have to appreciate these qualities. People should admire her; how can you not? I have no doubt she supports my leadership.