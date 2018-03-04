We need to stop and think | Marceline Naudi

Yesterday, the University of Malta announced it would be hosting the first ‘European Observatory on Femicide’. The launch took place against the backdrop of a number of much-publicised (often very violent) crimes perpetrated against women in Malta, as well as a global campaign against violence on women in general. Why is there so much of a spotlight on this issue now? Is it because of a reported increase in actual cases?

There is no evidence for any increase in the numbers of women killed. But there is more awareness today. What is so upsetting, or heartbreaking, to me is that femicide is often so preventable. Femicide is the killing of a woman because she is a woman. The vast majority of cases – though not all – concern intimate partner violence. It can also refer to deaths caused by FGM (female genital mutilation) or sexual assault: as in, not by an intimate partner. Nonetheless, the vast majority of cases are intimate-partner killings. Women who live in an abusive relationship, and are then murdered by their intimate partners. And it’s so preventable, because... we know what happens: it’s not as though suddenly, out of the blue, a woman gets killed. We know that there are these abusive relationships, and that a number of them are going to end in murder. We need to take steps before. One good thing that is happening, however, is that the media seems to be finally paying the issue the attention it deserves...

