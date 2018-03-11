The silent stigma | Daniela Calleja and Stephania Dimech Sant

Mental health has been in the news a lot recently. Government has just announced a major revamp of Mount Carmel Hospital; controversy erupted over a Carnival joke at the expense of the mentally impaired; and just this week, it was revealed that a man lost his job after going public about a specific condition (bipolar disorder, in that case). At the same time, there are statistics indicating that the proportion of people who suffer from such issues may be much higher than we think. How do you account for this apparent spike in concern? Are we discovering a reality that always existed? Or is it a case that – with today’s stressful pace of life – more people are actually suffering from mental issues than before?

DANIELA CALLEJA: It is a bit of both, really. There is more awareness today, so people tend to recognise symptoms more. They also seek help more than they used to. Whereas before, it was something people used to hide... today, people are hiding it less. There is also the factor of stressful lifestyles: there are statistics showing that one in four persons suffer from depression, for instance. Depression is expected to be the highest disease of burden, globally, in a few years’ time. So it is a bit of both. But we’re seeing it more now, also because... this is a strong feeling I have: Malta is ready, but now Malta needs to learn...

