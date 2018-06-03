Dignity is a human right in prison, too

It has been described as a “hard-hitting ruling” which has exposed certain hitherto unseen realities of prison life in Malta. But from your clients’ point of view... what is the significance of this week’s Constitutional Court judgment?

NF: In a nutshell, the Constitutional Court ruled that the treatment suffered by our clients amounted to inhumane and degrading treatment: in the way they had been allocated to the male section, and the experiences they went through there. The ruling also said that, by disclosing their gender history, the prison authorities had violated the right to privacy: because the law very clearly states that one’s gender history is private, and should not be disclosed... especially where the disclosure could lead to abuse, as in fact happened. The court also specified that their rights were violated, not simply in an abstract context... but specifically because they were transgender women. So [the human rights violation] was on the basis of discrimination...

As a result, the court awarded your clients the sum of 5,000 Euro each – 30,000 Euro in total. Before turning to the wider implications of the ruling: do you think the compensation is sufficient, given the severity of the human rights breaches?

NF: In an abstract sense, we don’t think it’s enough. But in the Maltese context, where the courts have certain parameters by which they give compensation, we’re comfortable with the amount. Our clients are still discussing with us whether they are comfortable or not, so I can’t comment on their behalf...

