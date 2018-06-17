Migrant rescuers need predictable framework mechanism | Kahin Ismail

The recent Aquarius stand-off has pinpointed a lack of international consensus regarding the precise chain of responsibility in such cases; and in the end, the impasse was broken only through the voluntary intervention of Spain. Effectively, this means that the underlying root problem remains unresolved. Would you agree with that assessment? And what do you think the next step after Aquarius should be?

Obviously, in such situations, the most important imperative is the protection and well-being of refugees and migrants: the people who are taking these very dangerous journeys across the central Mediterranean. We can talk about the root causes of migration, and how we can address them... but in this kind of immediate situation, the safety of well-being of the people involved is paramount. And it should be paramount across the board, among all the countries involved, and other stakeholders.

Of course, we are very grateful for Spain to have stepped in to defuse the situation, and to take those people in after spending a few days in the middle of the sea: with women and children, sick people, and pregnant women among those who were on board the Aquarius. It was a very unfortunate situation, but it was not a first; it has happened in the past. In fact, we’re seeing a bit of a déjà-vu, in terms of incidents like this being repeated. What is missing, and perhaps what we should focus on, is [a discussion on] how to have a predictable framework and mechanism, that allows countries to fulfil their obligations in terms of rescue at sea – which is an international, legal obligation – but also what happens to the people who are rescued: whether by a state, by NGOs, or by private vessels.

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition