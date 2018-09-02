The play that was ‘too shocking’ for Malta | Adrian Buckle

A lot has changed in Malta since ‘Stitching’ was banned in 2009. The Theatre Censorship Board itself has meanwhile been abolished, and many of the controversies surrounding this play have been overtaken by public discussion anyway. Isn’t there a danger, then, that ‘Stitching’ will prove an anticlimax? That people will ask themselves, ‘what on earth was all that fuss about?’

That’s precisely what I think is going to happen. In fact, I’m even including a note in the programme, saying that ‘If anyone is shocked, feel free to leave the theatre’. I seriously doubt, however, that anyone will leave. There really isn’t all that much to object to in ‘Stitching’. It has been staged in Scotland with an ‘age-14’ certificate. And it was banned in Malta? Come on...

With hindsight, it does seem odd that so much controversy would erupt over Nielsen’s play. How do you account for the disproportionate reaction at the time? What would you say the main objection was ultimately to?

It’s hard to say, really. First of all, the official reasons were given very late in the day. And when they came, they were just... weird. It was clear they were trumped-up charges. The censors cited ‘blasphemy’; a reference to ‘child murderers’; I mean, so what? Child murderers exist. Can’t we talk about them? And we do, in other plays. The censors’ objections would make it impossible to stage even classical plays like Euripedes’ ‘Medea’, or Shakespeare’s ‘Richard III’. These are themes that have been tackled head-on by theatre for millennia. Why was it such an issue with ‘Stitching’? Still, for what it’s worth, my belief is that it was a reaction to my earlier play, Sarah Kane’s ‘Blasted’.

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition