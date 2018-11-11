Brave, new (and slightly scary) world…

Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics seem to indicate that we may well be on the threshold of an exciting technological revolution. Is that perception correct? Will ‘intelligent robots’ really change the way we live our everyday lives… or is it just a passing fad?

As someone who has been involved in AI research for over 20 years… yes, I think we really are on the verge of something new that is here to stay. Artificial intelligence has been around for more than 40 years, in various guises: whether we know it or not, we use it every time we use a Smartphone. What has changed recently, however, is the availability of a large quantity of data, and also cheap computing power. That is what has made the new AI revolution possible. I also think that it will, in fact, bring about an upheaval in society: like when we first produced electricity, or the invention of the steam engine... with all the associated benefits, but also all the changes it brought about in Victorian society at the time. I think AI will likewise bring about a new type of society soon, possibly in our lifetimes.

To extend the steam engine analogy: that invention also put a great many people out of work. Already, some people are concerned that artificial intelligence will come at the cost of human jobs. But surely, the technology will also create new jobs and new opportunities. How do you see this balancing out? Will the advantages outnumber the disadvantages?

As with anything new, there will be sectors affected in positive, and less positive ways. In fact, one of my visions for artificial intelligence is to create an AI that is ethical, and that impacts society positively: not aiming to replace people, but rather to assist them in achieving their full potential. It can also be used to help people achieve things that wouldn’t be possible otherwise. I do think that some people whose jobs can easily be automated, may have to re-skill. This is inevitable, whenever introducing new technology that enables you to do things more efficiently. But I also think the...

