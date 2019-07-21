Are you being enslaved? | Julia Farrugia Portelli

Before turning to the educational campaign itself: Malta has often been named in connection with real or suspected human trafficking cases; yet the crime itself is rarely discussed publicly. How much of an issue is it here, to begin with?

Human trafficking is something that, by its own nature, involves different countries. It is estimated that 40.3 million people are trafficked worldwide each year. So all countries, up to a point, will sooner or later have to deal with real or potential cases. Malta is not immune. This is, in fact, the central message of our campaign. Malta is committed to taking action in the fight against human trafficking, and that is what we intend to do.

