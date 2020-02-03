Fortina says jetty will be temporary with no impact on Balluta swimming zone

A floating jetty which is planned for Balluta Bay will be temporary and have no impact on the swimming zone, Fortina Investments said.

In a statement on Monday the ferry operators who are planning to run a hop-on, hop-off ferry service said that the pontoon at the St Julian’s Waterpolo club would not be exclusive and will bear no resemblance to the permanent berths on the Sliema and Gzira strands.

The company was reacting to criticism it has received over its plans for the area. The Planning Authority is expected to decide on the application on Monday.

“The landing berth is, in fact, similar to a bus stop at sea and loading and unloading will take place over a three-minute period. The temporary landing berth is not located in the vicinity of the Balluta sandy beach and it will have absolutely no impact on bathers. Furthermore, numerous pleasure craft already anchor in the area being proposed," the company said.

The company said the vessels it will use will be new eco-friendly boats compliant with the highest emission and environmental standards and form part of a €20 million investment to offer alternative means of transport.

It said that the jetty was a temporary solution which will be placed only for the duration of the project to redevelop the waterpolo club. “It will then be removed since the club will then be able to operate such activities from its own premises,” the company said.

St Julians Aquatic Sports Club is filing a separate planning application to reclaim parts of the seabed and construct two pools with decking area. The waterpolo club currently has no pool.

Fortina highlighted that it had sought a meeting with the St Julian’s council mayor to brief him on “the facts” but said this did not “materialise.”

