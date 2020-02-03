Schools to get autism-friendly makeover in 2020

Work will start to introduce autism-friendly environments in several primary and secondary schools this year, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said.

The exercise will focus on 17 primary and six secondary schools and is part of the ministry’s capital projects work programme for 2020.

Bonnici said the education sector had to respond to the greater awareness on autism by ensuring that schools provided the right environment for children with autism.

St Paul’s Bay primary school to be completed

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Bonnici also committed to the completion of the St Paul’s Bay primary school, which had to be ready in 2017.

The new school is urgently needed in the locality, which has seen its population grow exponentially, causing overcrowding in the old primary school.

Bonnici said the ministry’s target was to complete the St Paul’s Bay primary school this year, and start works on new primary schools in Msida and Victoria.

Other targets set for 2020, include modernisation works at the Qormi and Rabat primary schools, and the continuation of extensive renovation works at the Żejtun secondary school.

Another project is to introduce water drinking fountains in schools.

Bonnici said a crucial target for his ministry this year was to “listen” to educators, managers, parents and children.

The minister was speaking in a debate on the implementation of Budget measures.