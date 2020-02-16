Police union official under investigation over reports he ran extra duty abuse scheme

A police union official is being investigated over reports that he has been running an abusive scheme similar to that operated by the traffic branch.

MaltaToday is informed that a committee member from one of the police unions operated a scheme that allowed officers under his watch to abuse of their extra duties.

The development comes as police investigations into abusive practices within the traffic branch have been widened to other sections of the force.

The police force has been rocked by revelations that members of the traffic branch abused their power and public funds over the course of many years.

The investigation was prompted by a whistleblower who filed a detailed report on the various instances of abuse last December.

The internal investigation being led by the Economic Crimes Unit has resulted in the arrest and interrogation of 41 police officers and has led to the resignation from the force of several officers, including officials.

No charges have been filed yet but arraignments are expected in the coming days.

Officers claimed thousands in payments for extra duties they never performed, or which were done during normal working hours. The abuse also includes requests for protection money from contractors under the guise of gifts for a Christmas party organised by the traffic branch.