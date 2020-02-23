Cassola asks International Criminal Court to investigate Malta-Libya migration ‘pact’

Arnold Cassola has written to the International Criminal Court asking them to investigate Malta’s pact with Libya in preventing asylum seekers from leaving the war-torn country.

Former OPM employee Neville Gafá told MaltaToday how he helped to broker an arrangement with the Libyan coastguard and interior ministry to stop migrant boats before exiting Libyan waters.

Between July 2018 and January 2019 alone, around 53 migrant boats were prevented from reaching Malta’s search and rescue area in this way.

The former Green Party chairman told the criminal court that if such claims were true, there would be a violation of basic human rights and a serious breach in international law.

“If there were grounds for such breach, I ask you to investigate Neville Gafá and the former Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, who allegedly entrusted Gafá with carrying out such breach,” Cassola said.

In his comments, Gafá said that he helped in averting a national crisis, while defending his actions and insisting that this was not a pushback because boats were intercepted in Libyan waters by the Libyan coastguard.

Gafá also denied that Libyan authorities had asked for something in return, insisting that there was an obligation form their part to repay Malta’s decision to take in Libyan patients injured during fighting in 2014.

Neville Gafà was employed in the Office of the Prime Minister on a person of trust basis by Joseph Muscat but resigned last month after Robert Abela became Prime Minister.

