No Coronavirus cases in Malta, Health Ministry says

The Ministry for Health has said that no COVID-19 cases have yet been reported in Malta.

In a statement, the ministry said that in view of the current situation, Health Authorities are expanding their surveillance to cover a wider area of travel to affected areas.

People who have travelled to China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran, South Korea and the Northern part of Italy, and are suffering from respiratory infections should contact the family doctor or health authorities.

“The Health Authorities are also advising people to avoid nonessential travel to the listed affected areas. People returning from these areas are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days,” the statement read.

People are also reminded to take the necessary precautions for the prevention of respiratory infections.

The health authorities have reminded people to clean their hands often, contain germs if feeling unwell by not going to school or work, and avoid contamination by covering one’s mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing.

Health Authorities can be contacted on: 21324086