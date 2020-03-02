Abela’s decisions within the party cause rumblings of discontent

Robert Abela’s decision to unceremoniously ditch Randolph De Battista from Labour Party CEO has created unsavoury ripples among party functionaries, MaltaToday has learnt.

News that De Battista was replaced by George Azzopardi was leaked to the media last Wednesday, although no formal announcement was made by the party.

Party sources who spoke to MaltaToday expressed concern that there was no reaction by the party or the leader to denounce the report that first appeared in Times of Malta, which said De Battista was sacked.

MaltaToday understands that De Battista is still in his post and reported to work as usual on Thursday and Friday. There has been no statement by the PL so far.

But the development has caused jitters within the party with some activists questioning Abela’s campaign pledge to maintain continuity.

The party CEO is appointed by the leader and De Battista was given a five-year contract when he was hand-picked by Joseph Muscat for the post in September 2017.

Sources said talks between De Battista and Abela had been going on for the past few weeks and last Wednesday the leader told the CEO that he wanted to work with his own team.

“I want my own people. I worked with them in my campaign, and with them I want to continue working,” Abela reportedly told De Battista.

Azzopardi, a Labour activist, is from Qormi, Abela’s hometown, and a long-time family friend.

“The leader has every right to appoint the CEO he deems fit but the manner in which this news emerged, and the silence from the leader and the party, just damages De Battista unnecessarily. This is not a dignified exit and very different from how things were done under Joseph Muscat,” the sources said.

There was no love lost between De Battista and Abela during the leadership campaign.

Abela had alleged that the membership list of eligible voters for the leadership race could have been manipulated to favour his rival, something the party electoral commission investigated and rejected.

But De Battista had taken to Facebook to rebut the claims and defend the people who worked at the Labour Party headquarters.

Without mentioning Abela by name, De Battista had fired back, saying that whoever wins will have to eventually work with those very same people over whom doubts were being cast.

The pointed comment was interpreted as a dig at Abela’s attempt to cry foul.

Party activists are worried that in trying to stamp his authority on the party, Abela may be causing undue friction.

“Under Joseph Muscat the party opened its arms to welcome everyone, even those who had misgivings about the leader. So far, Abela appears to be stamping his authority by ditching people who were not close to him and this may create disaffection and a lack of enthusiasm among activists,” the sources warned.

De Battista was appointed CEO in 2017, replacing Gino Cauchi. His partner, Cyrus Engerer, was a candidate in last year’s European Parliament election.

De Battista and Engerer worked in Brussels prior to 2017 – the former worked at Malta’s permanent representation office and the latter as the prime minister’s special envoy.