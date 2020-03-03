Graffitti pushes for construction reform with raft of proposals

Moviment Graffitti has deplored the current state of the construction sector, saying a system of shoddy practices, lack of enforcement and policies designed to favour the development lobby have led to yet another tragedy, this time fatal.

Miriam Pace, 54, lost her life in a building collapse when works on a neighbouring plot led to the utter disintegration of her home.

“The sector is in a shambles. There were many collapses last year and the lessons from them have been ignored. A hasty legal notice was drafted and branded as a reform, with the sole intention of allowing the construction lobby to do as it pleases – and the construction lobby has a direct interest in not letting any serious reforms see the light of day. The residents’ rights are being systematically ignored. We are now staring at a national tragedy, with a woman killed under the rubble of her own home,” a Graffitti spokesperson said.

The group is convening a demonstration in protest at the construction industry’s disregard of rules.

“Moviment Graffitti reiterates its call to the authorities to ensure proper enforcement of all building sites in Malta, until a proper, fully-fledged reform is launched to put an end, once and for all, to these tragedies brought about by greed and bullying.”

Moviment Graffitti issued a set of proposals for an overhaul of the laws and regulations in the construction sector, as part of a wider set of proposals tackling planning, the environment, the ecosystem, transportation and large-scale projects. The full document, titled Reforming Planning and Construction in Malta, was drafted with the participation of legal and technical experts and will be presented to the authorities in the coming weeks.

The proposals include a register for contractors, created with criteria for the licensing and classification of each contractor, and legal provisions for developers to enter into a formal contract with building contractors that is stringent and enforced.

“The creation of a government-run registry of developers’ companies and contractors effectively revokes the agreement between the MDA and the Building Regulation Office (BRO) for the administration of this registry; the creation of a public complaints system and a register of these complaints ensures transparency, whereby proven repeated complaints should lead to the blacklisting of contractor/developer by the use of a penalty points system,” Graffitti said.

The proposals also demand a limit on the number of permits executed concurrently in a set area. “Where permits involve the use of heavy vehicles and machinery for purposes including but not limited to demolition and excavation works, a delay of the commencement of works by a suitable period of time should be imposed so as not to inconvenience residents with an excessive amount of construction work in their area.”

On health and safety, Graffitti called for laws that impose decent standards to safeguard residents’ health and safety in areas close to construction sites.

The activists said they want a serious enforcement of the laws regulating construction, to give, without exception, protection and dignity to workers and residents alike; and the amendment of the law to allow no more than eight hours of construction work during the day, commencing from no earlier than 8am.

They also called for costs for accommodation and compensation for the property and contents lost, as well as legal, psychological and logistical support for residents affected by accidents, to be paid for from a fund until responsibility is legally established. “Whoever is found to be responsible is then to refund all expenses taken from the fund.”

Graffitti also demanded an ongoing audit of all construction sites in activity; risk assessments for handling construction waste so as to minimise particulate matter emissions; and all reasonable costs incurred by residents in ensuring their own safety to be billed to the developer.

Graffitti said the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and to the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER) should have bolstered resources to ensure that construction workers are not exploited.

“The exploitation of workers should be heavily penalised and contractors who exploit workers should have their license to operate withdrawn. Employers in the construction industry to be legally obliged to pay accident insurance for their workers. This measure ensures that workers who suffer injuries receive compensation in a speedy manner; and puts the responsibility on contractors and developers to uphold health and safety standards, since insurance companies will not accept to pay claim settlements for sites that do not conform with these standards.”