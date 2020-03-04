Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Yorgen Fenech was often at Castille, former Keith Schembri assistant reveals

Yorgen Fenech was “often” at Castille, Keith Schembri’s former personal assistant has revealed.

Charlene Bianco Farrugia was testifying in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry when she made the significant revelation. So far, all officials from the Office of the Prime Minister who testified in the inquiry said they never saw Fenech at Castille.

Fenech who is charged with masterminding the Caruana Galizia murder was a good friend of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Asked point blank by the inquiry board whether Fenech was ever at Castille, Bianco Farrugia replied: "Yes, I often saw him."

She continued: "I think there are public records as well saying that he was often seen in Castille. I don't know whether he signed a guestbook or anything like that. But, yes, I often saw him. I can't say how many times because I don't remember."

Her testimony continued behind closed doors.

This is the first time that a former OPM official has admitted that Fenech used to be seen at Castille.

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continued on Wednesday afternoon. Another OPM official, Ronnie Vella, also testified before the inquiry.

At the start of today's sitting, Caruana Galizia's son, Matthew, presented the board with a guest list for a party that Electrogas was threw in 2017 to celebrate the conclusion of the power station contract. The guest list included then prime minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri, Schembri's assistant Charlene Bianco Farrugia, Neville Gafa and Kenneth Azzopardi from Castille.

Matthew explained that the guest list came from an email that was part of a leaked cache of emails from the Electrogas servers passed on to his mother around February 2017.

The party was to be held at Level 22 in Portomaso during the period between Caruana Galizia's murder and the arrests.

Inquiry background

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members. The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.

The public inquiry will have to determine whether any wrongful action or omission by or within any State entity could have facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia or failed to prevent it, particularly whether the State knew or should have known of risks to the journalist’s life “at the time” of her murder.

It must also consider whether the State not only knew of, but “caused” risks to Caruana Galizia’s life.

Although its terms of reference allow for restrictions on the publication of the inquiry's report, it specifies that the board must provide the family with the opportunity to read the full report, including the redacted parts, without being granted copies of the text underlying any redactions. The family are also prohibited from divulging the redacted content.

The inquiry board is bound to presenting the inquiry report, once it is completed, to the Prime Minister and Attorney General, to notify the public that the inquiry has been concluded and presented to the Prime Minister, and, most notably, to publish the report within eight working days from when it is delivered to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has to table the report in Parliament within five days of receiving it.