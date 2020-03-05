[WATCH] Packed church bids farewell to building collapse victim Miriam Pace

Packed church bids farewell to building collapse victim Miriam Pace

People gathered at the Carmelite Church in Valletta to pay their last respects to building collapse victim Miriam Pace.

The funeral of the mother of two is being held in an atmosphere of widespread anger at the construction frenzy that many blame for her death.

Miriam was married to Carmel Pace, and they had two children.

Officiating the funeral mass, Archbishop Charles Scicluna delivered a strong message, calling for justice.

“We are not asking for much; all we want is to feel safe in our own home,” he said, asking people to support the authorities so that justice is done.

“We don’t want vendetta, but justice,” he said, calling for proper land studies. “Did Miriam need to die in order for us to realize this?”

Scicluna said that like Jesus Christ, Miriam Pace was a victim of human injustice. “We have a right to ask the Lord: this is what you do to your followers?”

He concluded by stating that Miriam Pace now finds shelter and rest in the arms of the Lord.

“May the Lord give her a home that is never destroyed,” he said.

The country's highest dignatories were also present, including Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Pace’s house in Hamrun was adjacent to a construction site where excavation works were taking place.

The police have arrested six people linked to the construction site as part of their investigation into the collapse and Pace’s death.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela set up a committee to review the rules governing the building industry and its practices in the wake of the fatal tragedy.

However, Abela shied away from ordering a moratorium on demolition and excavation works pending the review.

The Malta Developers Association asked its members to halt excavation works on Thursday as a sign of respect to the victim, however, MaltaToday has received several reports of contractors that ignored the directive.

More to follow.