George Vella and Boris Johnson discuss UK-Malta relations following Brexit

President George Vella discussed future relations between Malta and the United Kingdom, following the latter’s withdrawal from the European Union, in a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We discussed the most important issues which are education, health and interests of people on both sides,” the president said.

George Vella met with Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London.

Vella said that Malta’s role in the commonwealth was also discussed, ahead of the summit being held in Rwanda.

The president said that he mentioned the Small States Trade Finance Facility to the British PM, a Maltese initiative which he said was not given as much importance as he would have wished.

“He reacted positively to my comments and instructed his people to ensure that it gets back up to speed,” Vella said.

The Libya situation was also discussed among the political leaders.

“We expressed the same opinions that there have been disappointments at how the Libya situation is being handled,” he said.

The president also said that there seems to be no solution in sight, a sentiment shared by the British PM.

“Everyone discusses the Libya issue in the hope of finding a solution, but it seems that no one has that solution,” he said.

George Vella also spoke about the friendship he shares with Johnson, with both having been foreign ministers in their respective countries.