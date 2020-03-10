menu

Coronavirus: Miriam Dalli calls for specific guidelines for work and entertainment places

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli says information is the best tool to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and calls for specific health guidelines for schools, clubs, supermarkets, pubs and other places where people congregate

kurt_sansone
10 March 2020, 6:25pm
by Kurt Sansone
Labour MEP Miriam Dalli
Labour MEP Miriam Dalli

There must be clear guidelines for workplaces and entertainment spots where people congregate in large numbers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Miriam Dalli said.

The Labour MEP called for specific protocols for schools, offices, industrial ones, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, clubs and pubs.

“The best tool to address the coronavirus is information on how to prevent the disease and how to act in practice. We need clear and detailed guidelines, especially for zones where people gather in large groups,” she said.

Dalli called for drills so that everyone would know how to behave in the eventuality of an outbreak.

“Everyone has to know what to do if they are sick or meet someone who is. In an organisation, everyone has to know who is responsible for what,” Dalli said.

She called on the government, the Opposition, trade unions and employers to unite under one message to safeguard the country’s interests. “This is not a message intended to sound alarmist but a time where everyone has to work for the common good,” she said.

READ ALSO: Prime Minister announces restrictions on mass events

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Coronavirus: Self-quarantine rules apply to people who visited anywhere in Italy
National

Coronavirus: Self-quarantine rules apply to people who visited anywhere in Italy
Massimo Costa
Coronavirus: Miriam Dalli calls for specific guidelines for work and entertainment places
National

Coronavirus: Miriam Dalli calls for specific guidelines for work and entertainment places
Kurt Sansone
Employers should not pay for quarantine leave unless travel is work-related - MEA
National

Employers should not pay for quarantine leave unless travel is work-related - MEA
Kurt Sansone
Maltese nationals in Italy can return home via catamaran on Tuesday evening
National

Maltese nationals in Italy can return home via catamaran on Tuesday evening
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.