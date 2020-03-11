menu

[WATCH] Sixth case of coronavirus is Maltese doctor who got infected in Italy and was in self-quarantine

kurt_sansone karl_azzopardi
11 March 2020, 9:52am
by Kurt Sansone / Karl Azzopardi
Malta has registered its sixth case of coronavirus
A Maltese man who was on holiday in north Italy has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the sixth person to contract the infection.

The man returned to Malta on 8 March, and began feeling unwell the day after. 

The Health Ministry said the man is in a good state of health.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said the man is a doctor at Mater Dei Hospita but went into self-quarantine after returning from his holiday. She said the man did not return to work and had no contact with patients.

The man's son, who was also on holiday with his father, and the whole family are being held in quarantine. So far, none of the family members have developed symptoms.

All six cases of coronavirus have been imported from Italy.

Gauci reiterated that anybody who was in Italy over the past week is to undergo self-quarantine. She said Maltese who were in Italy and were brought over after the total travel ban are also in quarantine.

In a statement earlier, the ministry said the man had obeyed the health authorities' self-quarantine rules since retruning from abroad and did not go to work.

"The government continues to appeal for calm and responsibility," the ministry said.

