Rabat’s St Joseph feast cancelled after coronavirus restrictions

External celebrations for Rabat’s St Joseph feast next week have been cancelled in the wake of restrictions on mass events to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision to cancel was taken by the feast organisers in consultation with Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

This means that the popular procession with the statue of St Joseph that was to be held on 19 March will not be held.

This is the second major religious event to be cancelled after organisers of the Isla pilgrimage with the statue of Christ the Redeemer postponed the event to June.

On Tuesday, the government announced measures to ban external events with more than 2,000 people and limit internal events to a maximum of 750 people.

The restrictions are for an indefinite period and could mean the cancellation of other religious external functions in the lead up to Easter.