Coronavirus: Customers buying cash tickets on the bus must produce exact change

Customers buying cash tickets on the bus will have to produce exact change, Malta Public Transport said.

In a statement, Malta Public Transport said it was implementing measures with immediate effect to mitigate risks associated with the spread of Covid-19.

“Customers buying cash tickets on the bus are kindly asked to produce the exact change. To avoid handling of money, drivers will under no circumstance be able to give change.”

Malta Public Transport said that this measure will not affect Tallinja cardholders and passengers paying with pre-paid travel cards. It thanked all passengers for their cooperation.

As of 12 March, there have been worldwide 129,812 cases of the coronavirus, with 4,751 deaths and 68,672 people having recovered from the virus. In Malta, there have been nine reported cases, with the latest being reported on Thursday morning.

Earlier the Curia announced that all daily and Sunday masses, as well as religious functions, were cancelled across Malta and Gozo.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also announced the closure of all educational institutions.