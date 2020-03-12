Coronavirus: All masses and and religious functions cancelled, Curia says

All daily and Sunday masses, as well religious functions across Malta and Gozo, have been cancelled, the Curia announced on Thursday after consultation with the health authorities.

In light of this, the Curia said that Christians are exempted from the obligation of attending Sunday mass.

It said the precautionary measures come into force with immediate effect and have been taken for the common good, especially to protect those most vulnerable.

The Curia said that in the case of funerals, the priest will conduct the rite of blessing at the cemetery, as this is outdoors, in the presence of close relatives. Then the priest offers a private mass for the deceased.

Churches will be open at the usual times for moments of private prayer. The measures will remain in place until further notice.

The Curia said that the public was invited to join prayer, which would be broadcasted on TVM2, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.

On 13 March at noon, Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna will lead mass at the Curia chapel in Floriana.

From Monday to Friday mass will be televised at 9:30am and the rosary will be broadcast at 5:30pm, from the Chapel of the Curia, Floriana.

On Saturday and Sunday, TVM2 will broadcast the celebration of the mass from the Ta' Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo.