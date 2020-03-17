Coronavirus: Buses undergoing nightly fumigation

Buses in regular service are being fumigated nightly, in a process which started last night as measures increase to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Transport Malta and Malta Public Transport said that operators, wearing special protective clothing, are spraying disinfectant to eliminate all possible traces of Covid-19.

The procedure was first carried out on Monday night, with the process expected to be repeated each night.

The fumigation took place in the various bus depots around Malta, namely in the Park and Ride in Floriana and Marsa, in Ċirkewwa and in Rabat, Gozo.

“Following the fumigation, personnel carried out the usual cleaning regime, under the supervision of the department for public cleansing,” Transport Malta said.

Besides the fumigation of buses, personnel will also deeply cleanse bus terminals to help minimise the risk of virus transmission.

Transport Malta also said that bus stations at the Valletta terminal, Marsa Park and Ride, Pembroke Park and Ride, Buġibba Terminal, Ċirkewwa Terminal, Mater Dei, Bombi, Junior College, Sliema Marina, Victoria Terminal and Imġarr harbour in Gozo will all be rigorously cleaned.

Transport Malta and Malta Public Transport called on the public to abide by the guidelines issued concerning the use of public transport.