Building regulator asks police to initiate criminal action against developer and architect after St Julian's road collapse

The Building and Construction Agency has asked the police to initiate criminal proceedings against the developer and architect of a site after the collapse of Ivo Muscat Street in St Julian's on Wednesday.

The agency said in a statement that the developer and architect were in breach of the legal notice regulating the avoidance of damage to third party property after they initiated works before submitting the required documents.

"Works should not have commenced on the site in question," the BCA said, adding that it asked the police to take criminal action.

Nobody was injured in the road collapse. The contractor doing excavation work was the same one who was involved in the building site adjacent to the Hamrun property that collapsed, which killed Miriam Pace in her house.