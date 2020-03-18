menu

Building regulator asks police to initiate criminal action against developer and architect after St Julian's road collapse

Police will take action against developer and architect of a site after excavation works lead to the collapse of a public road in St Julian's

kurt_sansone
18 March 2020, 10:18pm
by Kurt Sansone
A section of Ivo Muscat Street in St Julian's collapsed into a building site that is being excavated
A section of Ivo Muscat Street in St Julian's collapsed into a building site that is being excavated

The Building and Construction Agency has asked the police to initiate criminal proceedings against the developer and architect of a site after the collapse of Ivo Muscat Street in St Julian's on Wednesday.

The agency said in a statement that the developer and architect were in breach of the legal notice regulating the avoidance of damage to third party property after they initiated works before submitting the required documents.

"Works should not have commenced on the site in question," the BCA said, adding that it asked the police to take criminal action.

Nobody was injured in the road collapse. The contractor doing excavation work was the same one who was involved in the building site adjacent to the Hamrun property that collapsed, which killed Miriam Pace in her house.

 

 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Building regulator asks police to initiate criminal action against developer and architect after St Julian's road collapse
National

Building regulator asks police to initiate criminal action against developer and architect after St Julian's road collapse
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Robert Abela announces €1.8 billion rescue package to mitigate coronavirus crisis
National

[WATCH] Robert Abela announces €1.8 billion rescue package to mitigate coronavirus crisis
David Hudson
BRO found 415 irregular construction sites out of 593 inspections in Naxxar in three years
National

BRO found 415 irregular construction sites out of 593 inspections in Naxxar in three years
David Hudson
Coronavirus: Media houses ask government for VAT exemption
National

Coronavirus: Media houses ask government for VAT exemption
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.