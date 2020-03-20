AD calls for guaranteed income for freelance, zero-hour and casual labourers

Alternattiva Demokratika is calling for additional measures by government in light of European Union financial aid.



Assistance to businesses should only go to those which have suffered a drastic reduction in their income compared to last year, AD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.

“We note that the aid announced yesterday is predominantly focused on facilitating loans from banks. While this is an important measure, in this crisis direct aid that goes towards wages of workers is essential. Any direct assistance to businesses should be linked to the obligation of protecting jobs,” he said.



AD said it was also concerned about freelance workers, casual labour and workers on zero-hours contracts. “They are bearing the brunt of the very sharp decrease in work and of income. Aid to these categories should be a guaranteed income scheme for the coming months; these categories are the most vulnerable which nobody is talking about,” added the AD Chairperson.



Cacopardo added that lease contracts should be automatically renewed for tenants until the crisis passes, highlighting the need for “a greater commitment by the government to offer adequate and decent housing to the most vulnerable.”



AD said it considers the crisis' impacts on employment as laying bare the structural defects which Malta has in the social field. “It is important that like in countries such as Sweden, Norway, and the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands, guaranteed income schemes known as Universal Basic Income and Guaranteed Minimum Income are discussed in depth and seriously in Malta too. It would be wise to start considering such schemes for the future,” Cacopardo said.



The Green party urged that everyone “starting with government ministers themselves”, should avoid racist discourse and refrain from threatening foreign workers who contribute so much to Malta’s economy, with expulsion. “It is the opportune time to make more effort to achieve true integration in our society to make those who have built their lives here feel included and respected,” Cacopardo said.