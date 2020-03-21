Coronavirus: Driving instructors issued preventive measures

Transport Malta has issued new prevent measures for driving instructors in an effort to reduce the transmission of Covid-19.

While driving lessons will still be allowed to continue, instructors must not have more than one student in the vehicle.

Seats in the vehicle must also be covered in leather or Rexine, so that any droplets on the surface are not absorbed.

Seats must also be disinfected after the lesson, with the steering wheel and dashboard also being sterilized.

During the lessons, vehicle windows must be “at least” partially opened so as to allowed ventilation.

The measures were released following discussions with Health Authorities and the Driving Schools Association.

The suspension of practice and theory tests has also been extended.