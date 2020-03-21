menu

Coronavirus: Driving instructors issued preventive measures

Practice and theory tests remain suspended

karl_azzopardi
21 March 2020, 8:53am
by Karl Azzopardi

Transport Malta has issued new prevent measures for driving instructors in an effort to reduce the transmission of Covid-19.

While driving lessons will still be allowed to continue, instructors must not have more than one student in the vehicle.

Seats in the vehicle must also be covered in leather or Rexine, so that any droplets on the surface are not absorbed.

Seats must also be disinfected after the lesson, with the steering wheel and dashboard also being sterilized.

During the lessons, vehicle windows must be “at least” partially opened so as to allowed ventilation.

The measures were released following discussions with Health Authorities and the Driving Schools Association.

The suspension of practice and theory tests has also been extended.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[LIVE] Coronavirus: Nine new cases in Malta, total cases now are 73
National

[LIVE] Coronavirus: Nine new cases in Malta, total cases now are 73
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Government measures half-baked, opposition leader says
National

[WATCH] Government measures half-baked, opposition leader says
Karl Azzopardi
St Julian’s residents, council, NGOs appeal Balluta Bay ferry landing
National

St Julian’s residents, council, NGOs appeal Balluta Bay ferry landing
Karl Azzopardi
PN’s former shadow environment minister gets top job at developers lobby
National

PN’s former shadow environment minister gets top job at developers lobby
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.