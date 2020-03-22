Coronavirus: Full list of shops that have to close published
Government issues list of outlets that have to close as part of the more restrictive measures announced on Sunday
The government has published a full list of non-essential retail outlets and shops providing non-essential services that have to remain shut.
The closure order applies from Monday 23 March at 8am and is expected to remain in force until further notice.
A €3,000 fine will apply for outlets caught breaching the law.
The list was communicated on Sunday evening by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister. The Legal Notice putting the measure into force is expected to be published on Monday.
The closure of these outlets was ordered by the Public Health Superintendent and applies to all shops whose principal business relates to the selling of:
- Clothing
- Sportswear
- Jewellery
- Hand bags and leather goods
- Costume jewellery and accessories
- Footwear
- Non-prescription eyewear
- Perfumeries
- Beauty products
- Haberdasheries
- Soft furnishings
- Household appliances
- Souvenir shops
- Discount stores
- Luggage shops
- Toy shops
- Hobby shops
- Furniture
- Florists and vaping shops
The decision applies to shops, whether operating in shopping malls and/or elsewhere. These shops may still sell and provide delivery services of their products in the community.
Outlets providing non-essential services will also have to shut. These include:
- Hairdressers
- Barbers
- Beauticians
- Spas
- Nail artists
- Nail technicians
- Tattooists
Fines of €3,000 will be imposed each time these new measures are breached.