Coronavirus: Full list of shops that have to close published

The government has published a full list of non-essential retail outlets and shops providing non-essential services that have to remain shut.

The closure order applies from Monday 23 March at 8am and is expected to remain in force until further notice.

A €3,000 fine will apply for outlets caught breaching the law.

The list was communicated on Sunday evening by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister. The Legal Notice putting the measure into force is expected to be published on Monday.

The closure of these outlets was ordered by the Public Health Superintendent and applies to all shops whose principal business relates to the selling of:

Clothing

Sportswear

Jewellery

Hand bags and leather goods

Costume jewellery and accessories

Footwear

Non-prescription eyewear

Perfumeries

Beauty products

Haberdasheries

Soft furnishings

Household appliances

Souvenir shops

Discount stores

Luggage shops

Toy shops

Hobby shops

Furniture

Florists and vaping shops

The decision applies to shops, whether operating in shopping malls and/or elsewhere. These shops may still sell and provide delivery services of their products in the community.

Outlets providing non-essential services will also have to shut. These include:

Hairdressers

Barbers

Beauticians

Spas

Nail artists

Nail technicians

Tattooists

Fines of €3,000 will be imposed each time these new measures are breached.