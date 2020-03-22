menu

Coronavirus: Full list of shops that have to close published

Government issues list of outlets that have to close as part of the more restrictive measures announced on Sunday

kurt_sansone
22 March 2020, 10:55pm
by Kurt Sansone
Government orders closure of certain shops to stop Covid-19 spread
Government orders closure of certain shops to stop Covid-19 spread

The government has published a full list of non-essential retail outlets and shops providing non-essential services that have to remain shut.

The closure order applies from Monday 23 March at 8am and is expected to remain in force until further notice.

A €3,000 fine will apply for outlets caught breaching the law.

The list was communicated on Sunday evening by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister. The Legal Notice putting the measure into force is expected to be published on Monday.

The closure of these outlets was ordered by the Public Health Superintendent and applies to all shops whose principal business relates to the selling of:

  • Clothing
  • Sportswear
  • Jewellery
  • Hand bags and leather goods
  • Costume jewellery and accessories
  • Footwear
  • Non-prescription eyewear
  • Perfumeries
  • Beauty products
  • Haberdasheries
  • Soft furnishings
  • Household appliances
  • Souvenir shops
  • Discount stores
  • Luggage shops
  • Toy shops
  • Hobby shops
  • Furniture
  • Florists and vaping shops

The decision applies to shops, whether operating in shopping malls and/or elsewhere. These shops may still sell and provide delivery services of their products in the community.

Outlets providing non-essential services will also have to shut. These include:

  • Hairdressers
  • Barbers
  • Beauticians
  • Spas
  • Nail artists
  • Nail technicians
  • Tattooists

Fines of €3,000 will be imposed each time these new measures are breached.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Coronavirus: Full list of shops that have to close published
National

Coronavirus: Full list of shops that have to close published
Kurt Sansone
Coronavirus: More economic aid needed with 'great urgency' - Chamber of SMEs
National

Coronavirus: More economic aid needed with 'great urgency' - Chamber of SMEs
Massimo Costa
Manuel Cuschieri lashes out at ‘egoistic’ business owners
National

Manuel Cuschieri lashes out at ‘egoistic’ business owners
Massimo Costa
Coronavirus: Relatives caring for nurses’ children should be given paid leave - MUMN
National

Coronavirus: Relatives caring for nurses’ children should be given paid leave - MUMN
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.