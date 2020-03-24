Robert Abela to unveil new coronavirus aid package for the economy

Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to unveil an improved aid package for the economy this evening, after a series of talks with unions and employer groups.

The measures intended to shore up the economy that has been hard hit by public health measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus are expected to be more generous than those unveiled a week ago.

Government’s aid package last week was widely criticised by employers and unions because it fell short in its scope to protect jobs.

Abela gave the constituted bodies a briefing of the measures during a special meeting of the MCESD this afternoon.

Talks between the government, employers and unions had been going on all weekend and yesterday.

