Farmers can now connect directly with customers through 'farm map'

Farmers can now connect directly with customers through the Malta Farm Map, an online platform set up by environmental group Friends of the Earth Malta.

FoE Malta said the map was created to support local farmers selling their fruit and vegetables. The NGO said that a part of their mission was to preserve local farmland and communicate with the public about the importance of eating local.

FoE Malta has published a farm map focusing on local farms and producers who wish to sell their produce directly to consumers without including any third-party sellers.

“This free service aims to connect farmers and customers directly in this time of crisis. At Friends of the Earth Malta we receive a lot of requests from our members asking us about which farmers sell their local produce directly,” FoE Malta Director, Martin Galea De Giovanni said.

The NGO said that through this map, it hoped to consolidate a direct sales platform for agriculture producers and customers to know how and where to purchase produce and services from local farms. This will hopefully bridge the distance between “small and local producers and the people.”

“Farmers put a lot of work and passion for growing food, and we want citizens to get a glimpse of that. Right now people want to support local farmers but are finding it hard to purchase from them, and we hope this list will be a helpful bridge,” project coordinator at FoE Malta Nastia Caruana Finkel said.

Interested parties can visit www.foemalta.org/maltafarmmap and login in, to locate their nearest friendly farmer and buy their fresh local produce directly from them.