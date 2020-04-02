Coronavirus: Helpline launched for queries on work conditions

A new helpline has been set up to assist employees and employers with queries on work-issues related to COVID-19.

The helpline - which can be reached on telephone numbers 1575 for employees, and 1576 for employers - offers advice on matters such as work conditions, quarantine leave, payments rates, reduced hours, unpaid leave, forced leave and collective redundancies.

It is available from Monday to Friday, between 8am and 4pm.

Anyone needing to clarify any issues can also do so by emailing [email protected]

The helpline, which was set up by the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER) - is being operated by a team of 16 professionals - eight per line.

Speaking during a virtual conference for the launch of the helpline on Wednesday, Minister Carmel Abela said that DIER was the responsible regulator for ensuring wage and work conditions within the coronavirus pandemic context were being safeguarded.

Prior to implementing changes, the department needs to grant permission to all those companies which find themselves in a position where they cannot support the usual wages and normal conditions of their employees, Abela said.

A FAQ on queries related to work conditions in the current time of COVID-19 can be accessed here.