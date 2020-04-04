Adrian Delia announces PN parliamentary group reshuffle
Jason Azzopardi is shadow minister for justice, Karol Aquilina gets good governance, David Thake is now shadow environment minister
Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has announced a new parliamentary reshuffle.
Delia said on Net FM said his reshuffle will not be just a case of musical chairs, but a proper shadowing of ministers with titles that reflect the wider remits of the traditional portfolios.
The last years have seen the departure of David Stellini, who returned to his job at the European Parliament; the other Gozo MP Marthese Portelli, who took up a post with the construction lobby, as well as former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil, who was hand-picked by EPP leader Manfred Weber to become the EPP secretary-general.
New MPs this year include 6PM chairman Ivan Bartolo and the former Radio 101 host David Thake, as well as Gozo MP Kevin Cutajar.
The new portfolios
David Agius: deputy leader, family, social solidarity, sustainable pensions, children’s rights
Robert Arrigo: tourism
Robert Cutajar: youth, sports, voluntary sector, fight against obesity
Frederick Azzopardi: deputy whip
Karol Aquilina: good governance, democracy, citizenship and public sector reforms
Jason Azzopardi: justice
Ivan Bartolo: social accommodation, fight against poverty, solitude and social exclusion
Ivan J. Bartolo: digital society
Toni Bezzina: transport and mobility, infrastructure and capital projects
Claudette Buttigieg: equality and deputy speaker
Ryan Callus: energy and water management
Therese Comodini Cachia: national heritage, arts, culture and media
Kevin Cutajar: lands, construction, sustainable planning
Mario de Marco: finance
Kristy Debono: investment, small business, financial services, EU funds
Maria Deguara: elderly and inclusivity of disabled
Beppe Fenech Adami: home affairs, national security and fight against criminality
Mario Galea: mental health, dementia, fight against diabetes, animal rights
Karl Gouder: local councils and communities
Claudio Grech: economy
Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici: foreign and EU affairs
Clyde Puli: education, renewal of work, social dialogue
Chris Said: Gozo, constitutional reforms
Hermann Schiavone: catering and recreational industries, consumer protection, public cleansing
Stephen Spiteri: health
David Thake: environment and climate emergency
Edwin Vassallo: agriculture and fisheries, self-employed and cooperatives