Adrian Delia announces PN parliamentary group reshuffle

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has announced a new parliamentary reshuffle.

Delia said on Net FM said his reshuffle will not be just a case of musical chairs, but a proper shadowing of ministers with titles that reflect the wider remits of the traditional portfolios.

The last years have seen the departure of David Stellini, who returned to his job at the European Parliament; the other Gozo MP Marthese Portelli, who took up a post with the construction lobby, as well as former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil, who was hand-picked by EPP leader Manfred Weber to become the EPP secretary-general.

New MPs this year include 6PM chairman Ivan Bartolo and the former Radio 101 host David Thake, as well as Gozo MP Kevin Cutajar.

The new portfolios

David Agius: deputy leader, family, social solidarity, sustainable pensions, children’s rights

Robert Arrigo: tourism

Robert Cutajar: youth, sports, voluntary sector, fight against obesity

Frederick Azzopardi: deputy whip

Karol Aquilina: good governance, democracy, citizenship and public sector reforms

Jason Azzopardi: justice

Ivan Bartolo: social accommodation, fight against poverty, solitude and social exclusion

Ivan J. Bartolo: digital society

Toni Bezzina: transport and mobility, infrastructure and capital projects

Claudette Buttigieg: equality and deputy speaker

Ryan Callus: energy and water management

Therese Comodini Cachia: national heritage, arts, culture and media

Kevin Cutajar: lands, construction, sustainable planning

Mario de Marco: finance

Kristy Debono: investment, small business, financial services, EU funds

Maria Deguara: elderly and inclusivity of disabled

Beppe Fenech Adami: home affairs, national security and fight against criminality

Mario Galea: mental health, dementia, fight against diabetes, animal rights

Karl Gouder: local councils and communities

Claudio Grech: economy

Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici: foreign and EU affairs

Clyde Puli: education, renewal of work, social dialogue

Chris Said: Gozo, constitutional reforms

Hermann Schiavone: catering and recreational industries, consumer protection, public cleansing

Stephen Spiteri: health

David Thake: environment and climate emergency

Edwin Vassallo: agriculture and fisheries, self-employed and cooperatives