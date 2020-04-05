Coronavirus: 81 people fined for group gatherings of more than three

It was an expensive Sunday for 81 people who were fined by the police for breaching public health rules that prohibit public gatherings of more than three people.

Each person was fined €100 in line with the legal notice introduced last week that makes it illegal for groups of more than three to gather in public as part of restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the past 24 hours two establishments were also fined for opening despite regulations that ordered them to close.

One was a kiosk in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq which was serving beer, and the other was a bar in Ħamrun which was found with clients inside drinking and listening to music.

The owners were fined €3,000 each, with the Ħamrun bar also being served with an enforcement notice.

In the last 24 hours, 1,030 inspections were carried across the Maltese islands to ensure that those establishments ordered to close by the Public Health Superintendent remain so.

For the third day running, no one was found breaching the obligatory quarantine during the 478 inspections carried out in the last 24 hours.

Anybody wanting to report breaches of regulations regarding public health and Covid-19 to the police can call: 2294 4511 or 2294 4504.