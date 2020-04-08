[BREAKING] Air Malta makes 108 pilots redundant after union refuses pay cut

Air Malta has taken the unprecedented step to make 108 pilots from its staff of 134 redundant, after the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) refused to take a radical pay cut of €1,200 a month due to the coronavirus grounding all flights.

Pilots were refusing to accede to the pay cut, claiming their salaries had already been cut by 30% due to reduced flying hours affecting their performance-based pay. “Reducing our salaries will not solve anything for the airline. Management should be cutting down on third-party commitments... we should discuss airline leases. We want the satisfaction that we can be partners at the same table to discuss the airline’s restructuring if we are to endure wage cuts,” ALPA spokesperson Dominic Azzopardi told MaltaToday last week.

Pilots’ average gross salaries are €140,000 for captains, and €80,000 for first officers. Even without flying, pilots are left with substantial salaries that do not reflect the state of the shuttered airline right now.

The effects of the redundancies will be radical for the airline, due to legal obligations safeguarding pilots’ salaries in generous collective agreements they negotiated in the last years.

With Air Malta facing the brunt of a zero-revenue situation, as all flights are grounded except those for crucial cargo, even the Union of Cabin Crew has so far resisted the €1,200 monthly salary offer.

A number of cabin crew employees on definite contracts instructed a lawyer to inform the that they are in partial agreement with the reduced salary, claiming the union was resisting the pay cut because staff on indefinite contracts had better salaries of some €2,600 a month.

Air Malta told the UCC it would terminate contracts for some 140 full-time cabin crew on definite contracts if it does not accept the €1,200 offer.

Definite contract employees were previously paid a €1,500 basic salary, topped up according to the number of hours they worked. Air Malta currently employs 338 cabin crew employees covered by the collective agreement concluded with the UCC.

The airline wants them to utilise their paid vacation carried forward from 2019, and for all 2020; work reduced hours which will reduce their salaries by around 40-80%; and then go on forced unpaid leave, to be called in to work only on an ‘as needed’ basis, being remunerated for hours effectively worked.

The UCC has told MaltaToday the Air Malta proposal came as a take-it-or-leave-it offer, and that the airline had prematurely informed a number of employees on definite term contracts that it would not be renewing their contract at end-April, pitting cabin crew members against each other.

The UCC said its employees have already suffered a significant reduction in their incomes, which are made up of a basic salary and flying hours allowances, which at the moment have been reduced to almost zero. “While management expects the UCC to agree to these measures, top management has only given leave days and other perks as part of the substantial pay cut,” the UCC said.

The UCC said it had not refused the Air Malta offer, but only wanted clarifications and guarantees from the airline.

The Association of Airline Engineers has accepted a basic salary offer of €1,200 after a vote endorsed by 90% of the union’s members.