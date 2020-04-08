Over €1 million in COVID-19 benefits paid out to date
6,000 apply for social benefits assistance
Over €1 million has been disbursed by the government in COVID-19 related social benefits.
6.000 people have applied for various social benefits assistance schemes, according to data released by Minister for the Family, Children's Rights and Social Solidarity Michael Falzon.
The minister gave a timeline of the rollout of social benefits announced by the government since March 18. These benefits: Parent Benefits, Disability Benefits, Additional Unemployment Benefit and Medical Benefits have, to date, been applied for by a total of 5,994 persons, with the global percentage of processed applications at 51.7%.
Some 2,435 applications have been accepted so far, at a cost of €1,123,011 to the taxpayer.
Falzon added that in-work benefits will not be stopped if a person is laid off at this time and neither will the person’s Children’s Allowance decrease.