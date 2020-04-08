Over €1 million in COVID-19 benefits paid out to date

Over €1 million has been disbursed by the government in COVID-19 related social benefits.

6.000 people have applied for various social benefits assistance schemes, according to data released by Minister for the Family, Children's Rights and Social Solidarity​ Michael Falzon.

The minister gave a timeline of the rollout of social benefits announced by the government since March 18. These benefits: Parent Benefits, Disability Benefits, Additional Unemployment Benefit and Medical Benefits have, to date, been applied for by a total of 5,994 persons, with the global percentage of processed applications at 51.7%.

Some 2,435 applications have been accepted so far, at a cost of €1,123,011 to the taxpayer.

Falzon added that in-work benefits will not be stopped if a person is laid off at this time and neither will the person’s Children’s Allowance decrease.