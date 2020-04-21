[LIVE] 12 new cases of coronavirus, 24 more people have recovered

Malta has so far registered 443 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic early last month with 12 new positive cases registered overnight.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci also announced that 24 more people have recovered, bringing the total of recovered cases to 150.

The new cases include three more people from the Hal Far open centre, which is currently under mandatory quarantine. There were 41 cases in total at the migrant open centre.

The country has been experiencing a slowdown in the number of new cases over the past few days but despite the positive results, the health authorities have insisted social distancing measures must be respected.

More to follow.