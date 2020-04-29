11 Maltese beaches awarded coveted Blue Flag status

11 beaches will fly the coveted Blue Flag for 2020, including three in Gozo.

Blue Flag certification is awarded by the International Blue Flag Jury of the Foundation for Environmental Education International (FEE) and to qualify, beaches have to satisfy a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria

Only one beach did not make the Blue Flag standard but this was due to the renovation works carried out last summer said the organisation, as it congratulated the national operator, Nature Trust, for the control visits carried out during the 2019 season to ensure compliance.

It recommended the national operator to look into the opportunity to start the Blue Flag programme for marinas and tourism boats in Malta, saying that the island should explore marine and tourist boat potential.

The Blue Flag international jury said that was “very much aware of the special situation” faced by the world today because of coronavirus. It highlighted that sites that are being awarded the Blue Flag must at all times comply with the national and international health guidelines and legislations regarding the virus.

Having the Blue Flag waving is an assurance that the sites are safe and in compliance with the national regulations, said the organisation. “For this, we need to keep our standards high and not compromise on quality,” it added.

The Blue Flag is awarded every season and may be withdrawn at any time if standards are not adhered to.

Blue Flag beaches this year are:

Buġibba Perched Beach, Fond Għadir (Sliema), Golden Sands Beach, Għajn Tuffieħa Bay, Mellieħa Beach, Qawra Point Beach, St George’s Bay (St Julian’s) and Westin Dragonara Beach Club St Julian’s (managed by Westin Dragonara Resort) in Malta, and Ħondoq ir-Rummien Bay, Marsalforn Bay and Ramla Bay in Gozo.