Air Malta relocates its London Heathrow operations to Terminal 2

Air Malta is temporarily relocating its London Heathrow operations to the airport's Terminal 2.

The national carrier's flights from Heathrow will start operating from this terminal from 3 May.

Air Malta normally uses Terminal 4 at London Heathrow.

The airline said on Friday that the decision was taken by Heathrow Airport following the slowdown in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heathrow Airport announced that in view of this they have transitioned to a single runway operation to increase resilience and safety, Air Malta said.

The airport is temporarily consolidating its services to Terminals 2 and 5.