menu

Air Malta relocates its London Heathrow operations to Terminal 2

National carrier to temporarily start operating its London Heathrow flights from Terminal 2 amid COVID-19 slowdown

massimo_costa
1 May 2020, 3:44pm
by Massimo Costa
Air Malta will temporarily operate its LHR flights from Terminal 2
Air Malta will temporarily operate its LHR flights from Terminal 2

Air Malta is temporarily relocating its London Heathrow operations to the airport's Terminal 2.

The national carrier's flights from Heathrow will start operating from this terminal from 3 May.

Air Malta normally uses Terminal 4 at London Heathrow.

The airline said on Friday that the decision was taken by Heathrow Airport following the slowdown in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heathrow Airport announced that in view of this they have transitioned to a single runway operation to increase resilience and safety, Air Malta said.

The airport is temporarily consolidating its services to Terminals 2 and 5.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Air Malta relocates its London Heathrow operations to Terminal 2
National

Air Malta relocates its London Heathrow operations to Terminal 2
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Country’s success should be calculated on people’s wellbeing, Opposition leader says
National

[WATCH] Country’s success should be calculated on people’s wellbeing, Opposition leader says
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] PM says Gafà called in for Libyan assistance in pushback of boat migrants
National

[WATCH] PM says Gafà called in for Libyan assistance in pushback of boat migrants
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] COVID-19: Find out what restrictions will be lifted from Monday
National

[WATCH] COVID-19: Find out what restrictions will be lifted from Monday
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.