Vaccination centres to open Monday, free vaccine added

Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced that all vaccination centres will be open as of Monday as part of a relaxation of measures aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus and the availability of a new free vaccine, also on Monday.

51,000 vaccinations were delivered last year – 98% of the target population – placing Malta amongst the top countries for vaccinations.

Fearne said that the 98% figure of vaccinations, while encouraging, did not mean there were no problems. The rate of vaccinations had decreased significantly- up to 50% in the case of some illnesses - since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, something which Fearne described as “worrying.”

The reason for this sudden drop is because doctors had reduced services in the community and the government reduced vaccinations to three health centres only as part of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19, the minister explained.

“Now that coronavirus is under control, from Monday, all government vaccinations will be available at all health centres. This is immensely important as infective illnesses can lead to other illnesses and make matters more serious,” he said.

As of Monday another free vaccination against pneumococcus, Prevnar, will be launched for newborns. Up till now Prevnar was only available against payment, costing some €200 for the full course of vaccinations. Appointments will start being distributed on Monday, said the minister.

“I am very proud that our health system, over the years, has become so robust that it did not just respond to [the coronavirus pandemic], not only recover from it, but also add new services such as these,” Fearne said.

Asked about COVID-19, he said there was currently no vaccine available for this illness as it was still being developed. The government was intent on buying it as soon as it became available and making it free, Fearne said, explaining that it would be initially distributed to first responders.

Those who missed their vaccination appointments because of the pandemic could now call 25680299 for new appointments, he added.

On the question of facemasks, he said that the government would not allow “exaggerations” when it came to prices of facemasks. He had asked the GRTU and Chamber of Commerce to help prevent any abuses.

In the last weeks, Malta had built up a sufficient supply to meet local demand for face masks, Fearne said. Whilst using both a mask and a visor are ideal, either measure alone is sufficient, he said. “We are asking that people going to shops which will be opening tomorrow and meeting with other people, we are suggesting that they use a mask.”

“The virus is still with us,” Fearne said, although he hinted at "good news" to be announced during the COVID-19 press conference at 1230pm.