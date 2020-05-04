[WATCH] COVID-19 in Malta: a new normal in Valletta’s Republic Street

COVID-19 in Malta: a new normal in Valletta's Republic Street

Valletta woke up busier than it has been for the past two months as shops shut because of COVID-19 re-opened for business on Monday.

But it was not the usual Valletta. Cafes and restaurants remain closed and in other outlets clients and sales people had to wear face masks.

From today, restrictions on several retail outlets introduced last March have been lifted. However, face masks are now obligatory for people to wear in shops and public transport, and retail outlets have to limit the number of clients inside at any one time.

MaltaToday took to the streets of the capital to find out how the “new normal” was shaping Valletta’s streets as store owners prepped up their shop windows with stock and messages urging people to respect social distancing and wear masks.