menu

[WATCH] COVID-19 in Malta: a new normal in Valletta’s Republic Street

Face masks, customer limits inside shops and social distancing are the new norms as Malta wakes up to the new normal after some restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread are lifted

james_bianchi
4 May 2020, 10:29am
by James Bianchi
Shops have to limit the number of people inside to maintain social distancing requirements. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Shops have to limit the number of people inside to maintain social distancing requirements. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
COVID-19 in Malta: a new normal in Valletta's Republic Street

Valletta woke up busier than it has been for the past two months as shops shut because of COVID-19 re-opened for business on Monday.

But it was not the usual Valletta. Cafes and restaurants remain closed and in other outlets clients and sales people had to wear face masks.

Face masks are part of the new normal (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Face masks are part of the new normal (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Retail outlets are displaying signs reminding people to wear masks and respect social distancing (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Retail outlets are displaying signs reminding people to wear masks and respect social distancing (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)

From today, restrictions on several retail outlets introduced last March have been lifted. However, face masks are now obligatory for people to wear in shops and public transport, and retail outlets have to limit the number of clients inside at any one time.

MaltaToday took to the streets of the capital to find out how the “new normal” was shaping Valletta’s streets as store owners prepped up their shop windows with stock and messages urging people to respect social distancing and wear masks.

James Bianchi is chief photographer and video reporter
More in National
How to properly wear and remove a face mask
National

How to properly wear and remove a face mask
Massimo Costa
Man missing after Mellieħa swim is found dead
National

Man missing after Mellieħa swim is found dead
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Three new COVID-19 cases, seven more recoveries
National

[WATCH] Three new COVID-19 cases, seven more recoveries
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] COVID-19 in Malta: a new normal in Valletta’s Republic Street
National

[WATCH] COVID-19 in Malta: a new normal in Valletta’s Republic Street
James Bianchi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.