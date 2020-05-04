menu

Man missing after Mellieħa swim is found dead

The lifeless body of a 29-year-old Bangladeshi who went missing after a swim in Mellieħa was spotted by an army patrol boat some two miles off the coast

A 29-year-old man died at sea after finding difficulty while swimming off l-Aħrax in Mellieħa
A man who went missing after going for a swim off L-Aħrax in Mellieħa on Saturday has been found dead, the police said.

The lifeless body of the 29-year-old Bangladeshi was spotted some two miles off the coast by an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at around 11:30am.

The body was brought ashore at Marfa and was identified as that of a man who went missing in the area on Saturday.

He had been swimming with another 21-year-old Bangladeshi when the pair experienced difficulty in the choppy seas.

The 21-year-old managed to make it ashore and was treated for slight injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

However, a search for the missing man yielded no results until this morning when the lifeless body was spotted adrift.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is conducting an inquiry.

