Malta embassy in Tripoli denies reports Libyan PM evacuated to Malta

The Maltese embassy in Tripoli has denied reports that Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh fled to Malta.

“The Maltese Embassy in Tripoli confirms that after consulting with the relevant authorities in Malta, it confirms that no Libyan official has reached Malta via diplomatic permission during the past period,” the embassy said on Facebook.

Hundreds of Libyan protesters called on Friday for the ouster of the internationally recognised prime minister and his government said one security force member was killed when some protesters tried to storm his office.

At least three ministers resigned in sympathy with the protesters, who want Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah to quit.

“It's a shame to spread this misleading information, and to try to steal from the good relations that have always united the Maltese and Libyan people,” it said.

The report was published on newspaper Libya News Today.

“It is a shame to spread such misinformation and try to detract from the good relations that have always been cultivated between the Maltese and Libyan people,” the embassy said.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said Malta is following developments in Libya with concern.

“Malta urges calm and dialogue in the interest of the Libyan people. While most Maltese nationals were evacuated last night, we stand ready to assist anyone in need and remain in close contact with our partners,” he said on X.