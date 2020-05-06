'Security risk' sees feasts get their fireworks back in reduced form

Feasts remain cancelled as a result of COVID-19 restrictions but enthusiasts will be able to let off a limited amount of fireworks, the Home Affairs Ministry said.

The police will be issuing a limited permit for fireworks to be set off at particular times on the eve and the day of the local feast but no ground fireworks or ground shows will be allowed.

The ministry said the decision was primarily motivated by the “security risks” posed by storing unused fireworks.

Fireworks manufacturing had started well before the Church authorities cancelled this year’s religious feasts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving fireworks factories with a stock of unused explosive material.

The ministry said the letting off of fireworks had to respect social distancing measures and warned that no breach of the law will be tolerated.

It also cautioned that the ministry reserved the right to change its position if circumstances changed.

The ministry added: “Since firework factories will be setting off less fireworks than they already worked for, the oxidizer quota granted for next year will be limited.”

Police will be issuing permits for fireworks to be set off during these days and times:

On the eve and on the feast day in the morning and at noon

On the eve of the feast at around 6pm

On the day of the feast, permission will be granted for a one-hour aerial fireworks display in the evening