Customs find huge fireworks consignment in container supposedly carrying toys

Container from China, falsely declared to be carrying toys but found to be full of pyrotechnic goods, is seized by Maltese customs

massimo_costa
8 May 2020, 9:37am
by Massimo Costa
24,000kg of pyrotechnic goods were found by Customs in a container supposedly carrying toyts
A forty-foot full-load container which was supposedly carrying toys and plastic balls was found by Customs to have in fact been loaded with a huge consignment of pyrotechnic goods.

The container, which originated from China, was unloaded at Malta Freeport, in transit to Libya and was one of several containers scanned by Malta's Customs on Thursday.

The scan image revealed several inconsistencies, and, when physically examining the container, Customs officials found a stack of branded sport shoes covering a huge concealed consignment of over 900 cartons of fireworks, exceeding 24,000kg in weight, the Customs department said in a statement.

The container has been seized for further investigation.

"In delicate times like these, Customs officials are still making sure that our borders are safe from any illicit activities in the supply chain," the department said.

