11 fined for group gatherings larger than four

11 people were fined for being in groups larger than four in the last 24 hours.

The individuals were identified by Police and Environmental Health Officers doing the rounds to ensure that people do not congregate in groups larger than allowed by health authorities.

No one was found breaking mandatory quarantine, with 367 inspections being carried out.

25,000 inspections were carried out by authorities since they started.

On Friday, three new COVID-19 cases were registered, after 1,137 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.