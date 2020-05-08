menu

11 fined for group gatherings larger than four

No one caught breaking mandatory quarantine

karl_azzopardi
8 May 2020, 8:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Environmental Health Officers carrying out quarantine inspections
Environmental Health Officers carrying out quarantine inspections

11 people were fined for being in groups larger than four in the last 24 hours.

The individuals were identified by Police and Environmental Health Officers doing the rounds to ensure that people do not congregate in groups larger than allowed by health authorities.

No one was found breaking mandatory quarantine, with 367 inspections being carried out.

25,000 inspections were carried out by authorities since they started.

On Friday, three new COVID-19 cases were registered, after 1,137 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
11 fined for group gatherings larger than four
National

11 fined for group gatherings larger than four
Karl Azzopardi
UN human rights commissioner calls for disembarkation of migrants held on ships
National

UN human rights commissioner calls for disembarkation of migrants held on ships
Kurt Sansone
TVM obliged to relay differing views, Adrian Delia tells public broadcaster’s top officials
National

TVM obliged to relay differing views, Adrian Delia tells public broadcaster’s top officials
MaltaToday Staff
[WATCH] 3 new COVID-19 cases, no dates yet for opening of childcare facilities
National

[WATCH] 3 new COVID-19 cases, no dates yet for opening of childcare facilities
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.