[WATCH] Ten new cases of COVID-19, five new recoveries

Malta registered ten new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, after a record 1,500 swab tests were carried out.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci also said that five new recoveries were registered, with the number of active cases going up to 78.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Malta now stands at 532.

Six of the new cases were asymptomatic, the public health superintendent said.

The cases involve:

A 19-year-old Maltese woman who showed no symptoms and was found through contact tracing efforts after she came in contact with another coronavirus patient. She was already in quarantine.

A 75-year-old Maltese man who screened before entering hospital due to a separate condition. He had no symptoms.

A 73-year-old who is being kept at the Infectious Diseases Unit, after suffering shortness of breath. He was screened upon entering hospital.

A 56-year-old Maltese man who showed symptoms on May 12. He had been to work on the previous day, with contact tracing efforts now underway with family members and colleagues.

A 64-year-old Maltese woman, who showed symptoms on May 12. She works from home, and family members are being tested.

A 66-year-old man who was tested upon entering hospital due to having an operation for a separate medical condition. He showed no symptoms.

A 50-year-old Maltese woman who showed no symptoms, but wanted to get tested. Contact tracing efforts are underway.

A 30-year-old Maltese man who experienced symptoms on May 8. He was working from home.

A 20-year-old Italian man who was tested because he was starting a new job. He had no symptoms.

A 17-year-old Maltese woman with no symptoms. Contact tracing underway.

Influenza season

With influenza season starting in October, Gauci was asked how health authorities are getting prepared.

With the prospect of facing two different strains of virus, which both ay prove fatal, Gauci said that preparations are underway to ensure that the country is prepared to handle patients.

“A plan is being discussed so we can ensure that all systems are in play,” she said.

Gauci also called on people to continue wearing masks, insisting that the virus is still among the community.

She also confirmed that wearing masks on public transport is mandatory.

Anti-body testing kits are also being verified by health authorities, in order to ensure the best use to test the population’s antibody response.