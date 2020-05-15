menu

Man grievously injured in San Ġwann argument

Argument between two men turns violent, leaves one badly hurt

massimo_costa
15 May 2020, 8:56pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)

A 26-year-old Italian man was left grievously injured after being involved in an argument with another man.

The argument, which happened at around 5:30pm on Friday in Triq il-Qasab, San Ġwann, also involved a 61-year-old San Ġwann resident, the police said.

A screwdriver was allegedly used during the course of the fight, they added.

The Italian was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, while the elderly man is currently being questioned by police.

Investigations are ongoing.

