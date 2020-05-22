140 migrants rescued by AFM

Around 140 migrants were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta on Thursday, from within Malta’s Search and Rescue Zone.

The migrants, which were found on two separate boats, have been transferred to a third Captain Morgan vessel, the ‘Bahari’ outside territorial waters.

19 migrants mainly females, pregnant women and minors will be brought ashore for humanitarian reasons.

MaltaToday had captured the AFM Patrol Boat transferring the migrants to the vessel earlier today while filming a feature on the situation.

The number of migrants aboard the three Captain Morgan vessels has now almost reached 300.

More details to follow.

READ ALSO: Rescued migrants to be kept on Captain Morgan vessel outside territorial waters