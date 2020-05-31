Karol Aquilina is second Nationalist MP to report cocaine being mailed to his office

A Nationalist MP claims people implicated in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia mailed him a package containing cocaine in a plot to silence him.

Karol Aquilina told the Times he was sent the drugs in a white envelope mailed from Canada.

The incident happened in March 2019, whereupon he triggered a criminal investigation into the matter. He spoke about it for the first time today.

A magisterial inquiry, led by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, established that the suspicious package sent to his office at Nationalist Party headquarters was indeed cocaine, but there is no sign of who was behind the delivery.

A similar incident happened to Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, who reported it on social media. Other MPs are said to have received identical packages.

“I remained quiet about this for months because I hoped the police would be able to get to the bottom of it. But it has been a year now and I haven’t heard from them. I am certain that this was an attempt to intimidate or even silence me by people implicated in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder,” Aquilina said.

The MP, who is also opposition spokesman for good governance, believes the package was mailed to him in the hope that he would open it and handle the substance, only for the police to then receive an anonymous tip to search his home or office.